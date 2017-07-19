Man accused of sex with incapacitated woman takes plea deal

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa City man accused of having sex with an incapacitated woman has taken a plea deal. Court records say 26-year-old Nathan Schloss pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of assault without intent to cause serious injury. Prosecutors dropped 35 other counts in exchange for Schloss’ pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Authorities say Schloss sexually abused the woman between May and September 2013 and recorded the encounters. Police say officers discovered the videos after Schloss turned in a hard drive to show them a video of his former roommate torturing a cat. The roommate received probation.