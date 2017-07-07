Man accused of destroying property at eastern Iowa building

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – An eastern Iowa man has been accused of destroying property at a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics building. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports 50-year-old Robert A. Dostal of Hiawatha has been charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

University of Iowa police say in complaints that Dostal entered a secured area at the Pomerantz Family Pavilion Wednesday night and caused about $400 in damage to the building. He is accused of being aggressive.

Dostal remains at the Johnson County Jail as of Friday morning.