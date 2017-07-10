LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ, 80, of Atlantic (Svcs. 07/13/2017)

Obituaries

LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ, 80, of Atlantic died Friday, July 7th at Atlantic Specialty Care. Graveside services for LORAINE ANSHUTZ will be held Thursday, July 13th at 10:30am at Dalmanutha Cemetery in Casey. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ is survived by:

Daughters: Nadine Bender of Casey. Jinger (Bill) Nelson of Atlantic. Penny (Pete) Cobb of Huntersville, NC.

Son: Randy (Linda) Boblett of Casey.

Sister: Linda Madensen of Indianola.

17 Gradnchildren

Numerous Great-Grandchildren