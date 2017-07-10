LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ, 80, of Atlantic (Svcs. 07/13/2017)
July 10th, 2017 by Jim Field
LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ, 80, of Atlantic died Friday, July 7th at Atlantic Specialty Care. Graveside services for LORAINE ANSHUTZ will be held Thursday, July 13th at 10:30am at Dalmanutha Cemetery in Casey. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.
LORAINE MARIAM ANSHUTZ is survived by:
Daughters: Nadine Bender of Casey. Jinger (Bill) Nelson of Atlantic. Penny (Pete) Cobb of Huntersville, NC.
Son: Randy (Linda) Boblett of Casey.
Sister: Linda Madensen of Indianola.
17 Gradnchildren
Numerous Great-Grandchildren