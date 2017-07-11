Linguine in Fresh Tomato Sauce (7-11-2017)

Mom's Tips

July 11th, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 10 oz. dried linguine
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped (or 1 tablespoon bottled chopped garlic)
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth or pasta water
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • salt
  • ground black pepper
  • grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
  • fresh basil (optional)

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions.  Drain (reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, if using); set aside.

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat.  Add tomatoes, the 3/4 cup basil and the garlic; cook for 2 minutes.  Add broth and sugar; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until tomatoes soften.  Season to taste with salt and pepper.  Add pasta; toss to combine.  Heat through.

Transfer pasta mixture to a serving bowl or divide among plates.  If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional basil.

Makes 4 servings.