Linguine in Fresh Tomato Sauce (7-11-2017)

Mom's Tips

10 oz. dried linguine

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped (or 1 tablespoon bottled chopped garlic)

1/2 cup chicken broth or pasta water

1 teaspoon sugar

salt

ground black pepper

grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

fresh basil (optional)

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain (reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, if using); set aside.

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes, the 3/4 cup basil and the garlic; cook for 2 minutes. Add broth and sugar; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until tomatoes soften. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add pasta; toss to combine. Heat through.

Transfer pasta mixture to a serving bowl or divide among plates. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional basil.

Makes 4 servings.