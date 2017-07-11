Linguine in Fresh Tomato Sauce (7-11-2017)
July 11th, 2017 by Jim Field
- 10 oz. dried linguine
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped (or 1 tablespoon bottled chopped garlic)
- 1/2 cup chicken broth or pasta water
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- salt
- ground black pepper
- grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
- fresh basil (optional)
In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain (reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, if using); set aside.
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes, the 3/4 cup basil and the garlic; cook for 2 minutes. Add broth and sugar; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until tomatoes soften. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add pasta; toss to combine. Heat through.
Transfer pasta mixture to a serving bowl or divide among plates. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional basil.
Makes 4 servings.