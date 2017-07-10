LILLIAN WILSON, 89, of Guthrie Center (7-12-2017)
July 10th, 2017 by Jim Field
LILLIAN WILSON, 89, of Guthrie Center died Sunday, July 9th in Urbandale. Funeral services for LILLIAN WILSON will be held on Wednesday, July 12th at 10:00 am at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.
Visitation is Tuesday, July 11th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Burial in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfineralhome.com.
LILLIAN WILSON is survived by:
Children: Jim (Wendy) Wilson; Pam (Scot) Reeves and Janice (Paul) May.