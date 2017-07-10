LILLIAN WILSON, 89, of Guthrie Center (7-12-2017)

Obituaries

LILLIAN WILSON, 89, of Guthrie Center died Sunday, July 9th in Urbandale. Funeral services for LILLIAN WILSON will be held on Wednesday, July 12th at 10:00 am at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 11th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

LILLIAN WILSON is survived by:

Children: Jim (Wendy) Wilson; Pam (Scot) Reeves and Janice (Paul) May.