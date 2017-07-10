Lewis Fire investigates smoke in a home Sunday afternoon

News

Firefighters from Lewis responded to call about the smell of smoke Sunday afternoon. According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Pope, at call from 305 Grain Street came in at around 4:20-p.m. The occupants, who were gone for a time on vacation, returned to the smell of smoke coming from an undetermined area.

An investigation determined that an attic fan in the garage had malfunctioned a day or two prior, and burned itself out. Roof sheeting and some trusses had been burned, and fiberglass insulation was charred.Pope said they were lucky the damage wasn’t worse.

Firefighters removed debris from attic. They were on scene for approximately 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.