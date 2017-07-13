Lawsuit says man was kept in Iowa prison 5 months too long

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A lawsuit against the Iowa Corrections Department says an inmate was kept in prison for more than five months after he’d completed his sentence. The Sioux City Journal reports that Sioux City resident Jacob Schmidt is seeking from the state more than $40,000 in compensation and nearly $3,300 in wages he says he earned in prison but the state kept.

The lawsuit filed June 30 in Woodbury County District Court says corrections officials knew or should have known that Schmidt had finished his sentence from a 2007 conviction on July 15, 2015, yet he wasn’t released until Dec. 23 of that year. Iowa attorney general’s office spokesman Geoff Greenwood said Wednesday the state will be reviewing the lawsuit before filing an answer in court. He declined to comment further.