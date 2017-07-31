Kids Bike Ride to take place Aug. 12th at the Schildberg Rec Area in Atlantic

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with Nishna Valley Trails invite all area youth and others to a Kids Bike Ride event on August 12th, beginning at 10:30-a.m. The ride takes place at the Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic. Check-in and the start of the ride will be at the west parking lot of the Schildberg Rec Area. There will be three age groups, with the length of the ride according to age. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

The Kids Bike Ride is co-sponsored by Atlantic Parks and Rec, Cass County Conservation, Howard’s, Fareway, and the West Side Diner, in Atlantic. For more information, call Cass County Naturalist Lora Kanning, at 712-769-2372. After the ride, be sure and check out AtlanticFest, that will be underway in the downtown area of Atlantic.