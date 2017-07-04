Juveniles arrested/cited in Red Oak Tue. morning for illegal possession of fireworks

News

Two juvenile males were arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Red Oak, for Criminal Mischief in the 5th degree. Red Oak Police say they were taken into custody at around 12:30-a.m. in the 2400 block of N. 8th Street and cited into juvenile court for Minor In Possession of fireworks, and reckless use of fireworks per city code. The boys were then released to their parents.

Authorities did not release the names of the juveniles.