JULIA VIOLA SCOTT, 91, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 07/04/2017)

Obituaries

JULIA VIOLA SCOTT, 91, of Guthrie Center died Tuesday, July 4th at New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for JULIA VIOLA SCOTT will be held Saturday, July 8th at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8th from 9:00am-10:15am at the First Baptist Church in Guthrie Center prior to services.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery immediately following funeral services.

JULIA VIOLA SCOTT is survived by:

Nephews: Dennis (Diane) Flanery of Guthrie Center. Phillip Scott of Audubon.