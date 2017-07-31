JOSEPH H. TIGGES, Jr., 89, of Dedham (Svcs. 8/4/17)

Obituaries

JOSEPH H. TIGGES, Jr., 89, of Dedham, died Saturday, July 29th, at the Friendship Home, in Audubon. A Mass of Christian Burial for JOSEPH TIGGES, Jr., will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, August 4th, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dedham. Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 4:30-p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3rd. There will be a Rosary at 5-p.m., Thursday, and a Wake Service at 7-p.m.; Visitation will resume 9:30-a.m. Friday, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Dedham.; Online condolences may be left at www.sharpfuneral.com.

Burial with military honors conducted by the Dedham American Legion, will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery.

JOSEPH TIGGES is survived by:

His son – Ron Tigges, of CA.

His daughters – Carolyn Boehm and Jeanne Meaike, both of Audubon, and Julie Klein, of Neola.

His brothers – Ed Tigges and Don Tigges, both of Carroll.

15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and his daughters-in-law.