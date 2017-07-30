Johnston wins State 4A Baseball Title

Sports

The top-ranked and top-seeded Johnston Dragons defeated the Dowling Catholic Maroons 5-0 to win the Class 4A state title Saturday night at Principal Park.

Johnston dominated on both offense and defense en route to the championship. Andrew Nord and Jack Dreyer led the offensive charge for the Dragons. Nord went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Dreyer went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Dreyer also got the win on the mound, throwing a complete game shutout. He allowed just two hits and one walk, while striking out 13 batters on the night. He finished his season with a perfect 10-0 record.

Connor Erps and Sam Olson recorded the only hits for the Maroons. Luke Yacinich took the loss on the mound, throwing two innings and allowing three hits and two earned runs. He finished the season with a record of 6-2.

Dowling Catholic finished its season with a record of 36-9, while Johnston finished its championship season with a record 41-3.