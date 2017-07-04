JAMES GOESER, 76, of Harlan (Svcs. 7/7/17)

Obituaries

JAMES GOESER, 76, of Harlan, died Monday, July 3rd, at the Hansen House Memory Care Assisted Living Facility. A Mass of Christian Burial for JAMES GOESER will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, July 7th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is on Thursday, July 6th, from 4-until 8-p.m., with a Wake service at 7:30-p.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

JAMES GOESER is survived by:

His wife – Janet Goeser, of Harlan.

His sons – Jay (Mary Beth) Goeser, of Norwalk, and Jeff Goeser, of Omaha.

His daughter – Cari (John) Ledford, of Overland Park, KS.

His daughter-in-law: Holly Naramore, of Bauxite, AR.

His brothers – Edward (Marilyn) Goeser; Leo (Jane) Goeser; John Goeser; Lawrence “Larry” Goeser

His sisters – Mary Griffin; Theresa (Lawrence) Fedewa; and Alice Goeser.

His sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Goeser and Debbie Goeser.

7 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandson.