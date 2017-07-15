IRENE TREMEL, 66, of Earling (Svcs. 07/18/2017)

Obituaries

IRENE TREMEL, 66, of Earling died Thursday, July 13th at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Mass of Christian Burial for IRENE TREMEL will be held Tuesday, July 18th at 10:30am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 17th from 9:00am-3:30pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan and again from 4:30pm-7:00pm that evening at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling with a Rosary from 7:00pm-7:30pm.

IRENE TREMEL is survived by:

Sons: Marvin (Marguerite) Tremel of Dunlap. Michael (Mary Lou) Tremel of Earling. Ronald (Kathy) Tremel of Earling.

Daughters: Ann (Gary) Blum of Earling. Marcene Tremel of Earling. Monica (Greg) Stinn of Dunlap.

Sister: Helen Bruck of Harlan.

21 Grandchildren

19 Great-Grandchildren