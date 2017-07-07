Iowa’s first black female legislator dies at 95

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Willie Stevenson Glanton, Iowa’s first black female legislator, has died. Henderson’s Highland Park Funeral Home confirmed Friday that Glanton died Thursday in Des Moines. She was 95.

Glanton served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1965 to 1967 as a Democrat. The Des Moines Register reports she was the first woman to become an assistant Polk County attorney. She also was the first black person to be elected president of the Iowa chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

The newspaper reports Glanton, who was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1986, served on numerous boards, commissions and councils during her life.

Details about Glanton’s funeral services are pending.