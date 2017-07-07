Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Trump pleads guilty

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall has pleaded guilty to election misconduct. Court records show Terri Lynn Rote entered a plea on June 27 to the felony charge and a district court judge in Des Moines accepted the plea. Sentencing is set for Aug. 15.

Rote, who is 56 and lives in Des Moines, told police she turned in two absentee ballots before the November election because she believed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged and that her first ballot would be changed to a vote for Hillary Clinton.

She was arrested on Oct. 21 at a satellite voting station in Des Moines attempting to vote the second ballot. Court documents show attorneys are recommending two years of probation and community service.