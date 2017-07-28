Iowa to demolish 34 homes while working on interstate

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Iowa transportation officials have announced preliminary plans to demolish more than 30 homes as part of work on freeways in the southwestern part of the state. Wes Mayberry is a transportation engineer specialist with the state Department of Transportation. He tells The Daily Nonpareil that the fourth segment of the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program is still in its concept phase so the number of homes affected may change.

Mayberry says the department hopes to start buying and demolishing the mix of single- and multi-family houses later this year or early next year. The department must first complete an environmental evaluation for the project. The project will also take off parts of a golf course. The department will host a public meeting Aug. 15 to present the final plans.