Iowa Senior Wellness and Security Expo In Council Bluffs Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Iowa Congressman David Young has announced that the Second Annual Iowa Senior Wellness and Security Expo will take place this Saturday, July 29th at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs (2700 College Road). The Expo, which runs from 9-a.m. to 1-p.m., connects Iowa seniors, their families and caretakers with a variety of services and resources available to them. The event features a one-stop-shop with representatives from over 30 local, regional, state and federal organizations and agencies dedicated to serving seniors.

In addition to the representatives from agencies and organizations, attendees will also have access to programs and resources at each of the Expos, including:

Free health screenings from health care professionals

Free and safe disposal of unwanted or expired prescription drugs by pharmaceutical professionals

Caseworkers with federal, state and local agencies and organizations to answer questions and help seniors and their loved ones cut through government agency and program red tape

Presentations by professionals on how seniors can protect themselves and their savings from ever-growing identity and financial threats from scammers and frauds

Presentations on steps seniors can take to ensure continued independent living in their homes and communities.

The event is free and open Iowa seniors and the public. Iowans with questions regarding the Expo should contact Congressman Young’s Council Bluffs Constituent Services Office at: (712) 325-1404.