Iowa Sales Tax Holiday to be held August 4 – 5

The 18th annual Iowa Sales Tax Holiday will be held Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5, 2017. Qualifying clothing or footwear with a selling price of less than $100 will be exempt from sales and local option tax. Lists of taxable and exempt items are available on the Iowa Department of Revenue website: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday. Information on how to apply the tax to layaway and mail order items, rain checks, gift certificates, coupons, and exchanges is also available on our website.

Some tax exempt items include:

* Clothing and footwear for everyday wear such as shirts, pants, caps/hats, socks, shoes, sandals, underclothing

* Uniforms for work and school

* Coats

* Bathing suits

* Leotards and tights

* Costumes

* Diapers

Some items remain taxable on these two days, such as:

* Computers

* Backpacks

* School supplies

* Jewelry

* Fabric

* Special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear

Businesses that are open on these days and sell qualifying items are required to participate. The holiday does not include Sunday.