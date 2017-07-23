Iowa officials hope $5.7M development will draw businesses

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials and merchants in Council Bluffs hope a $5.7 million development in the city’s key commercial district may help attract businesses from Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Rise residential and commercial building is set to open next spring. The almost 27,000-square-foot project will have 24 apartments, ground-level retail and dining space.

Ryan Spellman is with J Development, a partner in the project. Spellman says the building will feature a contemporary style to help attract a young population in Council Bluffs. Spellman says the one-bedroom units will lease for between $850 and $950.

Lori Shields is a spokeswoman for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. She says the project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the area.