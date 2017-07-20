Iowa offensive line expects improvement

Sports

A more experienced Iowa offensive line hopes to eliminate negative plays this season. Iowa’s run game was solid in 2016, averaging nearly 172 yards per game but the pass game struggled during an 8-5 season and quarterback CJ Beathard was sacked 30 times. Junior center James Daniels enters his second year as the starter and feels that experience will help him do a better job of recognizing pressure and making the proper call.

Daniels is trying to take the leadership role for center Austin Blythe used to help him. He asked to room with redshirt freshman Spencer Williams. Daniels says he wants to groom his eventual successor. Daniels is one of two members of the offensive line to be on the watch list for the Outland Trophy. The other is senior guard Sean Welsh.

(Learfield Sports)