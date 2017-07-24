Iowa law requires trial evidence kept after convictions

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa state law requires all evidence that’s been filed in court and used in cases be kept by court clerks well after convictions in case of appeals or if new technology emerges that could test evidence in a new way. The Sioux City Journal reports that there have been two recent instances in the state where old evidence was retested with new technology to further prove a conviction.

Two men were convicted in separate cases involving rape and kidnap about 30 years ago. They both appealed that there was no DNA evidence that proved they were guilty. Bloodstained clothing and other evidence was taken from storage and tested at the state crime lab. In both cases the defendants’ DNA was found, which supported the original convictions.