Iowa hospital joins campaign that teaches lifesaving skills

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A southwest Iowa hospital has joined a national campaign that encourages bystanders to assist in a bleeding emergency. The Daily Nonpareil reports that CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs received a more than $25,000 grant from the Loess Hills Health Care Coalition to take part in the Stop The Bleed campaign.

Barb Roenfeld is the hospital’s director of emergency services. She says the hospital will teach area health care workers how to train nonmedical people on how to stop serious bleeding in an emergency. Roenfeld says the training has focused on people with medical backgrounds, but future training will include nonmedical personnel at the hospital.

CHI Health says someone can die in as little as five minutes from uncontrolled bleeding. Roenfeld says the national campaign began after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.