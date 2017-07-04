Iowa fire chief discusses grilling dangers

News

A northwest Iowa fire chief is advising people to keep their grills at least eight feet away from combustibles. Spencer Fire Chief Jon Conyn says solid surfaces like driveways and sidewalks are the best places to grill. “If you’re directly by your garage and then you have that kitchen door that opens and you have that gust of wind, where’s that smoke and possible grease or possible chance of a flame going to go?” he asks.

A city ordinance in Spencer forbids fires from being “ignited or maintained” when the wind speed is greater than 20 miles an hour. Conyn says with the right precautions, outdoor grilling is a good time for fellowship with friends and family. “But let’s do it wisely and safely,” Conyn says. “You know, watch the alcohol consumption when dealing with, working around flames. Keep little children far away from any kind of barbecue.”

The City of Spencer has an ordinance which restricts the SIZE of recreational fires, including fires used to cook food. The fire “shall be no larger than three feet in diameter and two feet in height.” According to the National Fire Protection association, about nine-THOUSAND fires are sparked by grills each year.

(Radio Iowa)