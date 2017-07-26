Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., 7/26/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in northern and eastern Iowa ravaged by severe weather, heavy rains and flash flooding. The governor’s office said Tuesday that the proclamation covers Chickasaw, Dubuque, Floyd and Kossuth counties affected by weather Friday and Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of Iowa’s largest public pension system says the trust fund that pays out retirement benefits is “sound,” but at least one GOP lawmaker thinks changes might be needed. Donna Mueller, chief executive officer for the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System, says her assessment is based on industry standards. She spoke Tuesday to lawmakers at the Capitol. Sen. Charles Schneider says he’s exploring whether to hold legislative meetings to discuss possible changes to the system.

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor has declined to charge a southeastern Iowa police officer in the shooting death last month of a North English man. Iowa County Attorney Tim McMeen said in a written statement Tuesday that an investigation showed Police Officer Blake Heller was justified in shooting 53-year-old Robin Blaylock on June 10. McMeen says Blaylock pointing a gun twice at officers and refused to obey officer commands.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A national report has found that Iowa is lagging behind much of the U.S. in foreign language instruction for K-12 students. The Des Moines Register reports the study was conducted by the American Councils for International Education and the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. It says slightly more than 15 percent of Iowa’s K-12 students were enrolled in a foreign language course in 2014-15. Iowa ranked 35th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for such instruction.