Iowa early News Headlines: Tuesday, July 18th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa businessman Fred Hubbell has made it official: He’s in the running for governor next year. The Democrat released a video Monday announcing a formal campaign for the state’s top job. He launched an exploratory campaign in May. Hubbell has never been elected to public office, though he served as interim director of the Iowa Department of Economic Development. He’s a well-known philanthropist and campaign donor whose family has been involved in multiple business ventures in the state.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who were shot _ one fatally _ in Waterloo. Police say the men were shot in a sport utility vehicle around 3:55 p.m. Friday. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the 33-year-old passenger, Fredrick Webber, was taken to an Iowa City hospital and pronounced dead there. The wounded driver’s been identified as 20-year-old Robert Coffer. No arrests have been reported.

EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A former official accused of making unauthorized payments of her debts from the account of a youth sports organization has pleaded not guilty. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Kimberly Snyder, of Earlville, is charged with fraudulent practice. A state audit says the more than $8,500 in improper disbursements including more than $4,000 in utility and loan payments for Snyder’s personal residence or personal vehicle. She’d been secretary/treasurer of the Earlville Athletic Association.

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has delayed a decision about the Muscatine mayor’s removal from office until receiving transcripts of private City Council meetings and other information. The Muscatine Journal reports that at a hearing Monday, Mayor Diana Broderson’s lawyers requested additional documents, including the minutes of seven of the council’s private meetings held to discuss whether to remove the mayor. After the submission of the documents, Judge Mark Cleve will decide the mayor’s appeal of her removal.