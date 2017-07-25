Iowa early News Headlines: Tue., 7/25/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

SCHALLER, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems. Public records show that Pyle Transportation Inc. failed to pay federal employment and trucking taxes for years, has faced lawsuits over unpaid wages owed to drivers, and has been ordered to pay penalties for violations of federal safety rules. The company says it had sold the truck found in Texas and was delivering it to the purchaser.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police chief has been sentenced to two months in federal prison for stealing a police gun and lying to a federal agent. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 48-year-old Jeffrey Filloon was sentenced Monday. The former Tama Police Chief had pleaded guilty to several charges in February.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Fair’s famous butter sculptures will celebrate “Little House on the Prairie” this year. The Des Moines Register reports Laura Ingalls Wilder will be sculpted out of butter and displayed next to the butter cow when the fair begins on Aug. 10.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mexico’s foreign ministry says that “according to preliminary information” 25 of the migrants inside a sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas were Mexican. A ministry statement issued Monday night said that based interviews by Mexican consulate personnel and contact with local authorities “we can say that of the 10 people who lost their lives … four were of Mexican nationality.” The statement also said that of the 29 people hospitalized, 21 are Mexican.