Iowa early News Headlines: Tue., 7/11/17

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:35 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police and prosecutors will pay $285,000 to an Iowa lawyer who spent 16 days in jail after he was allegedly framed by a longtime tormentor and falsely accused of threatening witnesses and a juror. The payment from the city of Coralville and Johnson County settles a lawsuit filed by Raymond Tinnian, who alleged that authorities were fooled and pursued the wrong man. Tinnian says the settlement compensates him for a personal nightmare and travesty of justice

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An agency has chosen a vacant riverfront block in downtown Des Moines for a $137 million courthouse. The General Services Agency announced Monday its preferred site was a block along the Des Moines River that for decades was home to the downtown YMCA. That building was imploded in 2015, when the Y moved several blocks to a new location. The Des Moines Register reports the selection of the 1.8 acre site was a setback for city officials who had proposed building the courthouse in another area.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants Congress “to get something done” on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but she declined to offer specifics. The Republican governor told reporters Monday that lawmakers need to put in a “long-term solution” for replacing the health care law. She didn’t answer questions about alternatives she supports or whether she backs any GOP-led health care bills moving through Congress, noting that details are still being sorted out.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say Cedar Rapids firefighters have finished their two-day battle against flaming bales of recycled cardboard. Firetrucks were sent to International Paper around 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The city says firefighters worked with company employees to remove the bales, break them open and extinguish any flames or embers. The release says firefighters ended their work Monday morning. One firefighter received minor injuries.