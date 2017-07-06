Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 7/6/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:45 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The campaign manager for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says he will remain in his position following his conviction for public intoxication. Phil Valenziano says in a statement he made a mistake and is “disappointed in myself for letting down the governor and her team.” He says he pleaded guilty and “will ensure this never happens again.” He says he informed Reynolds after his June 23 arrest, which came days after she announced he would manage her 2018 campaign.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Texas businessman who collected a Wisconsin Lottery jackpot that was rigged by his friend has admitted using the windfall for an investment scheme that produced another wave of undeserved government money. Court records show Robert Rhodes recently testified that he used the $783,000 payout to receive an additional $180,000 in bogus tax refunds. He did so by buying an offshore insurance policy for a personal corporation that didn’t do any business.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced layoffs and will dissolve its forestry bureau to offset a $1.2 million reduction in its budget. The agency confirmed Wednesday it’s eliminating eight positions, including state geologist and animal feeding operations coordinator. The agency will also close its forestry bureau, eliminating the top bureau chief position and reorganizing others within DNR.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police authorities have released the names of officers involved in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman. A news release from police says Officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan and Brady Pratt have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of Tiffany Lynn Potter around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Potter had a handgun and fired it at police at least once.