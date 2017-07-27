Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 7/27/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — United Airlines says it is saddened by the death of a giant rabbit after a flight from London to Chicago and is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the animal’s owners. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the airline was negligent in the death of a rabbit named Simon. In response, United released a statement saying the company is “saddened by Simon’s death in April” and that the airline is “currently reviewing” the complaint.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale say a teen has accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun. Television station KCCI reports that officers were called to the teen’s house around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was cleaning the gun when he shot himself in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman charged with murder is seeking a judge’s approval to use a “stand your ground” defense despite the law taking effect nearly two months after she allegedly shot and killed her stepfather. The Des Moines Register reports defense attorney argues the law should apply because 29-year-old Sera Alexander’s case will go to trial after the law took effect July 1. The law says a person doesn’t have to retreat before using deadly force if they think their life is being threatened.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a northeast Iowa businessman already convicted of failing to pay employment taxes has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an ethanol plant scam. Darrell Smith, of Forest City, entered the pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Officials say that on several occasions, Smith transferred money from clients’ accounts without their knowledge into his bioenergy fund.