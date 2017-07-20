Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 7/20/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:20 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Corrections tells The Associated Press that about 80 inmates at a maximum security prison could face disciplinary action in connection to a large fight this month. That’s a far greater number of people than the state corrections department has publicly said were directly involved in the July 1 melee at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. The estimate could add weight to union claims that the state agency previously has downplayed the fight.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand has called on Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix to resign following the conclusion of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former legislative aide. Bertrand said Wednesday that Dix should resign after a jury awarded $2.2 million to Kirsten Anderson, a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide. The jury determined she was fired in 2013 after she reported rampant sexual harassment in the caucus office. A spokesman for Dix says the senator has no comment.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials in central Iowa are warning of a familiar phone scam. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tells KCCI that people are receiving telephone calls claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The caller tells recipients there is a signed a warrant for their arrest for not showing up for jury duty. Victims are then told to retrieve a large amount of cash and follow further instructions to avoid being arrested.

ZWINGLE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say one person has been badly injured in a northeast Iowa house fire. The Telegraph Herald reports that the fire broke out early Wednesday morning and destroyed the home in Zwingle. La Motte Fire Chief Joe Kilburg says a man, who was the only person in the home at the time, was flown to an Iowa City hospital. He remained in the hospital’s burn unit Wednesday afternoon. The man’s name has not been released.