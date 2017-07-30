Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, July 30th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:15 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide awarded $2.2 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit this month have filed a motion seeking an independent investigation into the caucus office’s workplace culture. The Des Moines Register reports attorneys for Kirsten Anderson filed the motion Thursday. It accuses GOP party leaders of doing nothing to curb an ongoing toxic environment at the statehouse.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a Des Moines man shot and killed in the city’s River Bend neighborhood, as well as two people arrested in the case. Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Sifrido Mercado died following the Friday afternoon shooting. Police say two other men, 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lorenzo-Baltazar and 22-year-old Anthony Garcia, both of Des Moines, were arrested Friday and have been charged with first-degree murder.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened late Friday night. Police were called to Sandusky Drive for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say an initial investigation revealed the man may have been robbed at gunpoint.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former union president in northwest Iowa has been sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling more than $95,000 from the organization. The Sioux City Journal reports that 53-year-old Curtis Lang was sentenced in federal court in Sioux City on Friday. Prosecutors say Lang took the money from 2005 through 2015 while serving as president of the United Dairy Workers, which represents employees of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa.