Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, July 16th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:15 a.m. CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A deadly jail escape has prompted officials in a southwestern Iowa county to consider spending up to $200,000 to install body scanners that would be used on inmates when they enter the jail. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker tells The Daily Nonpareil that the scanners would be used to find contraband inmates try to smuggle into the county jail. It would be used as they enter the jail and for trips to and from the courthouse.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A former southern Iowa teacher has pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Des Moines television station KCCI reports that 61-year-old Alan Stewart, of Oskaloosa, pleaded guilty this week. He was charged in March after a report was filed of an inappropriate relationship he had with a student in 2015.

EXIRA, Iowa (AP) — A fire that started in a downtown bar has destroyed four businesses in the small western Iowa town of Exira (ex-ZYE’-ruh). The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that fire began early Friday morning in a two-story building housing Jerry’s Bar. The fire spread to nearby businesses, including a hardwood floor and decor store, a gift shop called Gabby’s and Crabby’s Place, and a building where a local psychologist lived. No one was injured.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic congressman from Iowa has announced a $400,000 federal grant awarded to the Ottumwa Regional Airport. Rep. Dave Loebsack says the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. . The funding will be used for the reconstruction of 6,500 feet of the existing runway pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.