Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 7/9/17

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:45 a.m. CDT

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three years of sitting vacant, a Tyson Foods plant in the northwestern Iowa community of Cherokee could be showing signs of life. The Des Moines Register reports that the property owner recently listed the site with Chicago-based Global Food Properties. Local leaders hope that means a new occupant for the 250,000 square-foot plant will be found.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in one of her legs after she found a handgun under her parents’ bed. The girl was hospitalized but expected to recover after the Thursday night shooting. Investigators say the parents told police the girl had been playing in the house, found the case that holds the gun and took it to her room. She then apparently opened the case and accidentally shot herself in the thigh.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been pulled from the Birdland Marina off the Des Moines River. Police say officers and Des Moines rescue crews were called to the marina just before 7 p.m. Friday for a report of a body in the water. Workers found the boy’s body minutes later. Police said in a news release Saturday that the death does not appear to be the result of a crime.

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Leaders of the northeastern Iowa city of Waverly are considering replacing an historic bridge with a pedestrian bridge. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier report that the City Council recently heard from city engineer Mike Cherry about two basic pedestrian bridge options. The council agreed to add a resolution at its Monday meeting to begin a feasibility study comparing bridge options.