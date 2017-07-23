Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 7/23/2017

News

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Officials are searching for the missing driver of a delivery truck that crashed into the Wapsipinicon River near Independence in eastern Iowa. The Courier reports that the mostly-submerged truck was found Friday morning by kayakers on the river. There was no sign of the driver. Authorities searched the area Friday, and the truck was removed from the river.

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Sumner city officials are working to deal with flooding that left some streets impassable and the post office flooded. And they’re doing it in the dark. The Courier reports the city of about 2,000 located some 35 miles northeast of Waterloo was without power most of Saturday following reports of as much as 10 inches of rain falling in 24 hours. The city’s main electrical carrier was down Saturday, and the municipal light plant that acts is a backup is flooded.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An employee of a Sioux City steel business has died after being pinned by a truck at his workplace. The Sioux City Journal reports that the man was pushed between storage racks inside TriView Steel and Supply on Friday when another person accidentally backed a vehicle into him. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he later died.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A parolee accused of shooting and killing an Iowa City taxi driver last month is being held on $1 million bond. The Press-Citizen report that the cash-only bond was set for 41-year-old Curtis Cortez Jones on Friday. . Jones has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old cab driver Ricky Ray Lillie, who was found dead June 28 in his cab.