Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 7/2/17

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his 5-month-old baby. The Globe Gazette reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Walter Rose was arrested Thursday night and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Officers and medics were called to a house June 22 for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. Doctors have told police the baby’s injuries indicate abuse. The baby remains hospitalized.

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with attempted murder after officials say he stabbed a man, tried to run him over and shot at him in a central Iowa wildlife management area. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the incident happened Thursday in the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in rural Johnson County. Sheriff’s officials say the victim suffered four stab wounds to the back. Officials say 66-year-old Ronald Gonterman has been charged with attempted murder.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in northeastern Iowa say a person has been shot to death, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect. Charles City police said in a news release Saturday that the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Casa Apartments. Police say the victim, who has not yet been named, was taken to a Charles City hospital and pronounced dead. Police later issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Antoine Williams charging him with first-degree murder.

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A company behind a $250 million pork plant being built in Iowa plans to use advanced robotics for many processes. A Prestage Foods official tells The Messenger that the robots will ease the burden on employees and improve efficiency at the Wright County facility. Some robots will be tasked with precision meat-cutting. Computers will analyze images to determine how robots should be used. A high-pressure waterjet cutter will slice through meat and bone.