Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, July 29th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa trooper who was granted early retirement for mental stress after shooting a suspect during a high-speed chase continues to collect disability benefits while working as a school security guard. Tim Sieleman has received a $42,000-annual pension since the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s retirement system found him “totally and permanently incapacitated for duty” in 2014. But he also gets paid to work for as an unarmed guard for Des Moines Public Schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say one person has been shot to death and two others arrested in Des Moines. The Des Moines Register reports that the shooting happened Friday afternoon in the city’s River Bend neighborhood. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says a gunman inside a vehicle fired several shots, hitting a person in the chest who was standing on Oakland Avenue.

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Iowa man of assaulting a South Dakota police officer with his vehicle. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis McPeek, of Sioux City, Iowa, was accused of striking Tyndall Officer Kelly Young with his vehicle during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2016, dragging him across a parking lot and driving away. Young suffered broken ribs, cuts, bruises and an injured foot. He was out of work for a month.

HULL, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say improper disposal of a pesticide and other chemicals led to a fish kill in northwestern Iowa. Officials say in a written release that DNR investigators looking into a fish kill in a small creek in Hull traced the problem upstream to Hull Coop Association. There, officials say, an employee rinsed out chemicals Wednesday morning after spraying corn, eventually sending contaminated water into the stream.