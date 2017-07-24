Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, July 24th 2017

News

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The completion of a $60 million project should mean thousands of eastern Iowa residents will no longer need to fear frequent flooding and can enjoy other improvements, including a new trail system and play area. The Telegraph Herald reports that the City of Dubuque recently completed its Upper Bee Branch Creek restoration project. The project includes a nearly 2,000-foot long stormwater channel aims to mitigate flooding.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials and merchants in Council Bluffs hope a $5.7 million development in the western Iowa city’s key commercial district may help attract businesses from Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Rise residential and commercial building is set to open next spring in Council Bluffs. The nearly 27,000-square-foot project will have 24 apartments, ground-level retail and dining space.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — The body of a truck driver who crashed into the Wapsipinicon River near Independence in eastern Iowa has been found. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the body of Michael Wallace was found in the river over the weekend. The 58-year-old was a resident of Hazelcrest, Illinois. Wallace’s delivery truck was found by kayakers Friday morning. It was mostly submerged with no sign of the driver.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Mexican official says some Mexican nationals were among the survivors and those who died on a tractor-trailer found at a San Antonio Walmart. Mexican Consul General in San Antonio Reyna Torres says consulate officials are working to identify the survivors and notify family members. Guatemala’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, says at least two Guatemalans were on the abandoned rig. The two survivors told officials they crossed the border by foot at Laredo.