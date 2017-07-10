Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, July 10th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:45 a.m. CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa communities are considering new restrictions on fireworks after the state started allowing them for the first time in decades. Republican Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill in May that allows the sale of fireworks in the state from June 1-July 8 and Dec. 10-Jan. The law prevents the ban of fireworks sales, but allows limits on their use. Davenport is among cities looking to reinstate a ban on their use within city limits.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is reducing the number of tags it gives deer hunters as part of an effort to maintain the state’s deer population while combating animal diseases. The move was approved through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and finalized at a legislative administrative rules meeting. It should not cut back on the number of antlerless deer hunted in the state since Iowa had a surplus of deer tags last year.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska assistant coach Bob Elliott has died after long fight with cancer. Close friend Dan McCarney told the Des Moines Register the 64-year-old Elliott died Saturday. He was initially diagnosed with cancer in 1998 while coaching at the University of Iowa.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Mississippi River on Sunday. Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy tells KCRG the body could not be immediately identified because of the extent of decomposition. Kennedy says it’s too early to say if the body could be 19-year-old Allison Morgan who disappeared January 2.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Logan Luft was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday. His parents Lenny and Wendy Luft said Logan’s organs went to five different individuals. Logan Luft won’t be able to pursue his dream of winning a state wrestling title, but a friend who won two titles plans to donate his medals so Logan can be buried with them. Logan Luft had been part o fthe Immortal Athletes Wrestling Club in Waverly.