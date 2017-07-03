Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, 7/3/2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A roughly $7.2 billion state budget has taken effect in Iowa. The spending plan addresses everything from education funding to health care services. The Republican-controlled Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad agreed to funding cuts across state agencies amid lower-than-expected revenue. Fewer Planned Parenthood clinics and increases in tuition at public universities are among the impacts of the new budget. The budget took effect Saturday.

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people on motorcycles died Saturday after vehicle crossed the center line of Western Nebry aska highway. The Nebraska State Patrol is trying to determine what caused the accident on U.S. Highway 26 south of Lake McConaughy Saturday morning.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo family is opposing plans by a hotel developer that would remove their family’s name from the city’s downtown convention center. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls reports that Leslie Hospitality of Omaha, Neb., plans to buy and rename the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as the Waterloo Convention Center. Five Sullivan brothers were among nearly 700 sailors who died when a Japanese submarine torpedoed the USS Juneau in 1942. City Council will have a public hearing on the matter July 17.

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his 5-month-old baby. The Globe Gazette reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Walter Rose was arrested Thursday night and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Officers and medics were called to a house June 22 for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. Doctors have told police the baby’s injuries indicate abuse. The baby remains hospitalized