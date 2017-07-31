Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, 7/31/17

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa corrections officials say all but three of Iowa’s 46 juveniles sentenced to life in prison without parole have been given new sentences with a chance for freedom. The Associated Press found after a 50-state examination of juvenile life sentence cases that in many states the chance at eventual release has been halting, inconsistent and often elusive. Iowa began resentencing juvenile lifers in 2012 after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded juvenile life prison sentences should be rare.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa has opened its newest and biggest residence hall to meet its student housing needs for the next few years. The Catlett Residence Hall officially opened Friday, in time to serve students for the fall semester. The 12-floor, 1,049-bed residence hall is named after world renowned sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett, a university graduate who was one of the nation’s first students to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree

MCGREGOR, Iowa (AP) – A small city in northeast Iowa still shows the scars of a tornado that hit the community earlier this month, but businesses have reopened and visitors are shopping in local stores even as repairs continue. The Telegraph Herald reports that electric service has been restored to nearly all buildings in McGregor following the July 19 tornado that pummeled the city. The McGregor and Marquette Chamber of Commerce president estimates that at least 75 percent of businesses were operational this week.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Trees that suck up sunlight and groundwater at the expense of other plant life are creating new headaches throughout the Plains, including Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas. The eastern red cedar tree spreads rapidly, consuming huge areas of productive ranchland and threatening many of the area’s original prairies. Some landowners and conservationists are now working to try to address the problem.