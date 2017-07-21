Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, 7/21/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Corrections tells The Associated Press that about 80 inmates at a maximum security prison could face disciplinary action in connection to a large fight this month. That’s a far greater number of people than the state corrections department has publicly said were directly involved in the July 1 melee at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. The estimate could add weight to union claims that the state agency previously has downplayed the fight.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in the northeast corner of Iowa that suffered storm damages. The governor’s office said Thursday that the proclamation covers Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties raked by storms Wednesday. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance program for qualifying residents of the four counties.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Lake Mills man has been found guilty of killing two people and trying to kill another in Mason City last year. The Globe Gazette reports that a jury on Thursday found 31-year-old Peter Veal guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors say Veal shot Melinda Kavars and stabbed Caleb Christensen to death and tried to kill a witness, Ron Willis.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to decades in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in a news release that 36-year-old Casey John Blain was sentenced Thursday in a Davenport federal courtroom. Prosecutors say Blain admitted to having at least 369 images and at least 267 videos of child pornography that he shared with others on the internet.