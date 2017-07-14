Iowa early News Headlines: Fri., 7/14/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:35 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A county prosecutor in Iowa who was sued for threatening to charge a 14-year-old girl with sexual exploitation of a minor for sending suggestive photos of herself to a boy has agreed to drop the case. The girl and her parents filed the federal lawsuit in November, aiming to block Marion County Attorney Ed Bull from bringing charges. An agreement to dismiss the case was filed Thursday.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — State officials are testing fur found at the site of a black bear sighting in southeastern Iowa. The Oskaloosa Herald reports that the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a black bear strolling through a soybean field on Wednesday. Officials say there have been multiple bear sightings reported in the area in recent weeks.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Five people in Iowa are among more than 400 people charged with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that federal prosecutors say totaled $1.3 billion in false billing across the country. U.S. Attorney Kevin VanderSchel in the Southern District of Iowa says the five were indicted in two schemes involving the distribution of opioids. The charges range from possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone and oxycodone to conspiracy and distribution of the drugs.

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — A school board member has pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault. The written plea and a demand for a jury trial were electronically filed Wednesday in Lee County for 40-year-old Carlita “Carrie” Steele. She’s a school board member for Keokuk schools. A criminal complaint says Steele’s husband, Christopher, told officers that his wife had threatened to shoot him and herself Tuesday night.