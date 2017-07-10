Iowa DOT releases 2017-18 Iowa Transportation map

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation says with all the electronic gadgets that help you navigate the highways and byways, one of the DOT’s most popular publications is still the paper version of their transportation map. The DOT recently released the 2017-2018 version in the standard fold-out paper form. For those techies out there, electronic and mobile app versions of the map are also available on the internet. (https://iowadot.gov/maps/digital-maps/state-maps/iowa-transportation-map)

This was the second map printed on a two-year cycle. Mark Hansen, from the Iowa DOT’s Office of Systems Planning, oversees the map production and said, “While it’s true many people access the map online and via the mobile app, we still have thousands of requests every year for the printed version. Printing on a two-year cycle continues to serve the needs of those customers who rely on the paper copies, while saving tax dollars.”

Because the transportation system is always changing, the Iowa DOT makes several hundred changes to the map with each printing. While the map is printed every two years, the online and mobile app versions are updated annually.

The cover of the 2017-2018 Iowa Transportation maps shows the beauty of rural Iowa, one of the state’s breathtaking bridges, the future of our state and, our children. There is also a message from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

The map shows all highways, airports, rail lines, lakes, rivers, and major county roads. Detail maps are shown for the state’s 16 largest cities that identify highways, major streets, and city boundaries. The map information also includes a chart to find mileage between select Iowa cities; and an index listing the cities shown on the map, along with their populations and map location.

Copies of the 2017-2018 map are available at Iowa DOT’s driver’s license service centers, county treasurer’s offices, all six Iowa DOT district offices, Iowa’s welcome centers, and the state’s rest areas. The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office also distributes maps to all travelers requesting tourism information online and by phone. To order a free Iowa travel packet that includes the new map and Iowa Travel Guide, visit traveliowa.com.