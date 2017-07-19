Iowa couple’s $1M gift to fund new performing arts center

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A $1 million donation will create a permanent home for a theater, ballet company and community orchestra in Council Bluffs. The Daily Nonpareil reports Polina and Bob Schlott’s donation will be used to transform the empty Harvester II building into the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, in Council Bluffs.

The culture center will include the Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center, which will house the Chanticleer Community Theater, the Kanesville Symphony and Ballet Nebraska. Ballet Nebraska will rename itself the American Midwest Ballet beginning in the 2018-19 season. The company will continue to perform in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Renovations are estimated to cost $18.5 million. Construction is expected to begin next spring and the building should be ready for occupancy in 2019.