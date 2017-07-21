Iowa County man pleads not guilty in slaying of 2-year-old

News

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa man accused of punching to death a 2-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty. Court records say 29-year-old Cody Stevenson filed the plea electronically Wednesday in Iowa County District Court. The charge: first-degree murder.

A criminal complaint says Stevenson struck the daughter of his live-in girlfriend three or four times in the abdomen on June 30 at a Williamsburg apartment. Authorities say the girl died July 3. The records don’t list her name.