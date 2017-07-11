Iowa community raising money to repair tornado-damaged park

News, Weather

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (AP) – Residents in a city in eastern Iowa are raising money to repair a city park destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the community last month. Prairieburg Mayor Arlene Holub tells KWWL-TV that the Baker Community Park is used for many events, including graduation parties and outdoor weddings.

Nonprofit Good Ole’ Boys maintains and runs the park. They’ve started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help the rebuilding process. The group has raised about $1,200 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday (Today). Residents want the park rebuilt by Labor Day for the city’s annual tractor pull event.

The EF-2 tornado that destroyed the park also damaged nearby homes and businesses. The Enhanced Fujita scale rates the tornado intensity in the country from zero to five, five being the most intense.