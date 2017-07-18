Iowa body armor maker featured in White House event
July 18th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Body armor plates manufactured in Centerville, Iowa, were exhibited in Monday’s “Made in America” event at the White House. R-M-A Armament C-E-O Blake Waldrop is featured in a video on the company’s website. “I started this business to help better protect the end user, my fellow Marines, my fellow police officers,” Waldrop says in the video. “I lost a friend in Iraq January 1, 2005. The same plates that were issued then (to soldiers) are issued now. We got in this business to make a better product, to make a superior product.”
The company’s ceramic body armor plates are inserted in what are often called “bullet proof vests.” The factory in Centerville makes about a thousand units a week and they’re sold to police departments throughout the country. One manufacturer from each state was invited to exhibit their product at yesterday’s (Monday’s) event in Washington, D.C.
(Radio Iowa)