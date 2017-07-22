Iowa Arts Council awards 152 grants totaling $1.3 million

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Arts Council has awarded 152 grants totaling $1.3 million to artists and organizations in 66 Iowa communities. Among the awards is $3,000 to the Southwest Iowa Arts Council to present the Southwest Iowa Art Tour. The project connects people from rural communities to artists through a self-guided tour in an eight-county region.

The Poste Print Festival in Perry received a $1,895 grant for its one-day festival on Oct. 17 in a newly renovated 1913 post office. The festival celebrates original prints and the artists who created them. Public Space One received a $6,100 grant to bring three different artists to Iowa City for artist residencies that trace connections between the environment and people of color.

To view a list of grantees, visit www.iowaculture.gov .