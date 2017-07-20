Nineteen arrests Wednesday in major FBI/Waterloo police operation in Waterloo

News

The F-B-I and Waterloo police coordinated major raids in Waterloo yesterday (Wednesday). Guns, cars and cash…allegedly the spoils from drug sales…were confiscated. Nineteen people were detained. Waterloo police and federal authorities worked together to conduct the large raid. Waterloo police were seen accompanied by FBI agents. Court records indicate the arrests were connected to an investigation into drug sales in Waterloo that began in 2015 and included a federal wiretap.

(Radio Iowa)